Tata group’s low cost COVID-19 test ready for launch…

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India has approved the commercial launch of ‘Feluda’, the Tata Group’s COVID-19 test, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research said. This test uses an indigenously developed, cutting-edge technology for detection of the genomic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Tata CRISPR test achieves accuracy levels of traditional RT-PCR tests with quicker turnaround time, less expensive equipment and better ease of use. CRISPR is a genome editing technology to diagnose diseases. The Tata CRISPR test is the world’s first diagnostic test to deploy a specially adapted Cas9 protein to successfully detect the virus causing COVID-19.

“The Tata Group has worked closely with CSIR-IGIB and ICMR to create a high-quality test that will help the nation ramp up COVID-19 testing quickly and economically, with a ‘Made in India’ product that is safe, reliable, affordable and accessible,” the statement added. “The commercialisation of Tata CRISPR test reflects the tremendous R&D talent in the country which can collaborate to transform India’s contributions to the global healthcare and scientific research world”.