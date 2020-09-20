The last official day of Summer in UAE is tomorrow…Read more!!!

Monday, September 21, will officially be the last day of summer, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

According to Sharjah News official Twitter account, Al Jarwan said autumn will begin on September 22, 2020, at 5.31pm in the UAE.

He explained that the sun will be directly over the equator, and will start moving towards the southern hemisphere. Day and night will be of equal length that day, following which days will get shorter and nights longer. The day and night will then be of equal length again on March 20, 2021.