‘Will stage a protest if the government failed to introduce reservation’: Warns Gujjar organisation

The Gujjar community organization has warned that it will start statewide protests if the government did not fulfill their promise of community reservation in the next 15 days. The Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti has warned the Rajasthan government regarding community reservation.

Also Read: Civil Aviation Ministry makes important announcement

“We have asked the government to introduce reservation for the people of our community within the next 15 days. If the state government fails to do so, we will stage a protest against them. We do not want to stage a protest but the government is forcing us. The government should be held responsible for the protest,” said Bhura Bhagat, member of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti.

“We have made a similar demand to the central government. As we all know that the Parliament session is going on, they can introduce reservation for us. If the Centre does not introduce reservation for us, we will stage a protest in Delhi as well,” another leader said.