7-yr old becomes local hero by saving a toddler….

Kozhikode: Muhammed Latheef, a 7-yr-old has become a local hero in the city of Kozhikode after he bravely saved a child from drowning.

As per reports, Latheef saved three-year-old Raaz, from drowning. Raaz was playing near the Kurumberi Thazha canal when the incident occurred. Quick-thinking Latheef saw the child falling into the canal and drowning, and jumped in to save him. Latheef was playing around the canal with his cousin when the incident happened.

“Raaz was playing as his mother was washing clothes on the canal side. When she went to hang the wet clothes, the child slipped and fell into the water,” Latheef, told. “Though we are little worried that our son risked his life, we are happy that he saved a life,” Latheef’s father said.