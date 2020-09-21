Anti-govt protesters in Thai installed “People’s Plague”… Read more.

Thailand:- The student protestors installed a plaque symbolizing the country’s transition to democracy. The original plaque mysteriously vanished three years ago and the re-installation of the plaque marks the protestors’ vow to press for new elections and monarchy reforms. The original plaque commemorated the 1932 revolution that marked Thailand’s move from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy. The protesters erected a makeshift stage in the Sanam Luang field and lay down the plaque after Buddhist rituals.

The student leader and organizer of the protest Parit ‘Penguin’ Chirawaktold addressed the gathered crowd and said, “The nation does not belong to only one person, but belongs to us all”. The protestors’ core demands are that the current parliament is dissolved and a new constitution for the country be drafted. The protestors have accused the Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of illegally dismissing the democratically elected government in 2014 to take up power unfairly and also called for an end to intimidation tactics. Thailand’s economy was in a bad condition even before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the world into lockdown. The student-led protests have brought out thousands of people to the streets to demand change and reform, and even violent crackdown.