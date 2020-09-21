“Breaking News” ; Indian Professionals Getting Targeted by Pakistan!!!

New Delhi ; Pakistan has been targeting Indian professionals working in Afghanistan, and several Indians working on development projects have been attacked and kidnapped over the past 12 years, the government informed Parliament on Monday.Since September last year, Pakistan has also attempted to entitle four Indian nationals, who had previously worked in Afghanistan, as terrorists under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267.With the assistance of the government of Afghanistan, India has been able to secure the release of many Indians from captivity. In addition, the Indian embassy and its consulates have also been attacked.”, minister of state for said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Seven Indian engineers who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018 were recently released before the Afghan government and the Taliban begun intra-Afghan negotiations in Qatar this month.The world community strongly condemned the cross-border terror attack in Pulwama in February 2019 and several countries have called on Pakistan to “not allow its territory to be used for terrorism in any manner

Muraleedharan said as a result of the Indian government’s efforts, there is “enhanced concern in the international community at terrorism emanating from Pakistan, including the continuing activities of internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals such as Jamaat-ud Dawa,Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen”.

Many terrorist entities and individuals who find shelter in Pakistan and are also engaged in terrorism against India have been proscribed by the United Nations (UN), the European Union and other countries .The Financial Action Task Force , at its whole in June 2018, notified Pakistan in the “grey list” due to “continuing terror financing-related concerns, including with respect to the UN proscribed terrorist entities like LeT, JuD and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation