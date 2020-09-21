“Caught on camera”; Traffic cop clutches on to car bonnet to stop violator …

Jaipur: An errant car driver dragged a traffic cop for around 200 metres in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The brutal act of the traffic violator was caught in a CCTV camera mounted in the area.

Traffic police Manoj was on duty when he noticed a white car riding on the wrong side of the road. He signalled the motorist to stop. The driver, instead of stopping, accelerated the vehicle. The traffic cop fell on its bonnet and despite that, the motorist did not hit the brakes. CCTV footage shows that the car was driven for a distance with the traffic cop lying on its bonnet.

Lately, a man in Delhi, in order to escape document scrutiny by traffic personnel, dragged a constable on the bonnet of his car for nearly a kilometre. The incident happened in the Nangloi area of the national capital in November last year.