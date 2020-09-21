Commodity Market: Gold prices goes up

In the commodity market the price of gold has surged. In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.38,160 per 8 gram up by Rs. 80. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4770, up by Rs. 10.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures fell 015% to Rs. 51637 per 10 gram while silver futures declined 0.13% to Rs. 67790 per kg.

In the international market the price of spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,954.65 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.6% to $26.92 per ounce while platinum was up 1.3% to $939.75.