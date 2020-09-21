CRPF personnel injured in a gunfight in J&K…

Budgam: A CRPF personnel was injured in an encounter between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nawad area of Charar-e-Sharief in the central Kashmir district after receiving information about the presence of militants there, an official said

As the forces were searching the area, the militants fired upon them, injuring a CRPF personnel. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said. The exchange of firing was going on, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.