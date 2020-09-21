“Indian Army” has occupied six new heights ; China activates Moldo garrison

New Delhi: Between tensions with China, the Indian Army has occupied six new major hill features on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the last three weeks.Top government sources told that the new hill features being occupied by the troops lies in the dominating height over Chinese positions near Finger 4.

These hill features were lying dormant and the Indian Army occupied them before the Chinese Army which was planning to dominate the heights. Now indian troops have an edge over the opponent in those areas.Sources stated that the foiling of Chinese Army’s attempts in occupying the heights led to the firing of bullets in the air on at least three occasions from the northern bank of Pangong.

The Black Top and the Helmet Top hill features are on the Chinese side of the LAC while the heights occupied by the Indian side are on the LAC in Indian territory.After the occupation of heights by the Indian Army, the Chinese Army deployed around 3,000 additional troops including its infantry and armoured troops near the Rezang la and Rechen La heights.

Apart from this, the Moldo garrison of the PLA has also has been fully activated with additional troops in the last few weeks by the People’s Liberation Army.Troops of both the countries are within rifle range at four locations at Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh.