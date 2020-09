A newly-constructed crematorium has collapsed into river even before its inauguration. The incident is reported from Sankrail in Howrah district in West Bengal on Sunday.

The pillars of the crematorium collapsed and the the entire structure went into the Hooghly river. The crematorium built under the state government scheme ‘Baitarani’ for burning ghats with modern facilities was built in a budget of 13 lakh.

There was no report of any casualty or injury.