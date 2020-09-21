“Quarry Explosion” ;Two migrant labourers lost their lives.

Kerala: Two migrant labourers lost their lives in a blast which took place in a quarry at Malayattoor in Ernakulam district on Monday.According to Kalady police, the blast took place in a building where explosives were stored for the purpose of blasting rocks.The incident took place at around 3:30 am today morning.

Also Read ; 4 Antique Idols of 15th Century to be Brought Back from UK !!!

The deceased have been identified as Periyannan, a native of Tamil Nadu, and D Naga, who hailed from Karnataka.Further details are awaited.