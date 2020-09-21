‘Rice Year’ project ; Chemmaruthi Rice to be Launched Soon!!!

Thiruvananthapuram ; Chemmaruthy grama panchayat has propelled a group of farmers to explore new avenues for marketing their produce.The local body will launch parboiled rice under the label name of the panchayat and will be marketed in packets weighing 10 kgms.

Since June, the panchayat mobilised over 200 farmers to take part in a farming revolution on 65 hectares of paddy land. The panchayat took the step to purchase the produce at fair price and as next measure engaged kudumbasree units to prepare the parboiled rice.

During the lockdown period the panchayat initiated steps to identify barren land which remained uncultivated for a long period of time, where farmers stepped in and worked together to produce good yield.Now the panchayat and the agriculture staff are in the process of another 40-50 hectares to be brought for paddy cultivation.The scheme will be launched on september 24th.