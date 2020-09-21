State government bans large gatherings, and groups

Large gatherings and groups were banned in many districts across the state. The decision was taken by the state government to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Rajasthan government has taken this decision.

The Rajasthan government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in 11 districts, including state capital Jaipur. The Section 144 came to effect from September 21, Monday. Section 144 prohibits the gathering of four or more persons.

The 11 districts are — Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur.

“Section-144 is being implemented in many districts of the state from tomorrow. This has been done in public interest. I appeal all to follow the orders. Rather than use of force, the government wants people to cooperate in maintaining this. Such a decision has been taken in view of the rising cases of coronavirus,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

Rajasthan added 1,865 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,14,989. The maximum of the fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, where 328 persons tested positive for the virus.