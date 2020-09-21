The iconic Majlis Gallery in Dubai to be closed…

Dubai: The landmark Majlis Gallery in Bur Dubai’s Al Fahidi neighborhood is closing down.

“Nothing goes on forever,” Alison told. “Life is full of beginnings and endings. The important thing is to be in control of the ending. I am winding up the gallery by the end of October with wonderful memories and experiences, without any regrets whatsoever.”

Regarded as a slice of precious history in an increasingly modern landscape, the Majlis Gallery had striven to preserve its old world charm. But Alison said with funds depleting, things had been building towards a closure for the past eight years. “The pandemic was just the last straw on the camel’s back,” she said.

Alison noted that the art market in the UAE had phenomenally changed over the years. “We had become an institution which people loved to visit. We became a big tourist attraction and were no longer playing the role of the commercial art gallery that we were at one time. We tried to do pop-ups elsewhere to survive, but it wasn’t the same thing.”