Twitter’s photo preview tool seems to be racially biased…Read more!!!

Twitter's photo preview tool seems to be racially biased

Sep 21, 2020, 04:38 pm IST

Twitter is examining first-hand in regards to the challenges of eliminating racial bias in algorithms. The social community’s Liz Kelley said the corporate had “more analysis” to do after cryptographic engineer Tony Arcieri conducted an experiment suggesting Twitter’s algorithm was biased in prioritizing images. When attaching images of Barack Obama and Mitch McConnell to tweets, Twitter appeared to entirely spotlight McConnell’s face; Obama completely popped up when Arcieri inverted the colours, making pores and skin coloration a non-issue.

Kelley said that Twitter had checked for bias before using the current algorithm, but “didn’t find evidence” at the time. She added that Twitter would open source its algorithm studies to help others “review and replicate.”

There’s no guarantee that Twitter can correct this. However, the experiment does show the very real dangers of algorithmic bias regardless of intent. It could shove people out of the limelight, even if they’re central to a social media post or linked news article. You might have to wait a long while before issues like this are exceptionally rare.

