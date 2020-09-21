Villagers alarmed as 130 elephants enter Tamil Nadu from Karnataka….

Krishnagiri: The forest department warned villagers in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu after 130 wild elephants entered the forests. The warning was given for the people living in villages along the inter-state border in the district.

The forest department asked the locals to exercise attention to safeguard themselves. M Nagarajan, ranger of Jawalagari forest range in Hosur forest division held meetings for three days to discuss strategies to ensure the safety of the villagers. Nagarajan said that a total of 130 elephants entered the forests in Tamil Nadu and split into two herds. One of the herds went to the Thally forest range while the other elephants are in the Jawalagiri range.

As per reports, elephants migrate from the Bannerghatta forest division in Karnataka to Tamil Nadu during the monsoons. He said that the elephants will remain in the forests for the next four months. As they camp in the forests, the elephants will eat ragi and horse gram crops that are cultivated in the area. The locals were asked not to graze their animals in the forests or in the nearby areas.