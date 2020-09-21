Woman cricketers arrange a fake wedding in bio-secure bubble!!! watch video…

UK:-The Women’s team in England is set to take the field on Monday. They will be facing the West Indies Women in the five-match T20 series starting from September 21. However, ahead of the commencement of the series, the hosts arranged a fake wedding for the couple Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver. They announced their relationship to the world On October 11 in 2019 after dating each other since the Women’s World Cup in 2017.

Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt were meant to be getting married yesterday, so England had a 'fake wedding' for them in their bio-secure bubble ?? (?: @Heatherknight55) pic.twitter.com/LKb01HWfM3 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 20, 2020

Sciver wore the ring while sitting with Brunt and posted the picture on her official Instagram handle stating that she accepted the proposal from the love of her life. The adorable had decided to get married on September 19 this year in France. But the COVID-19 pandemic led to them postponing their wedding ceremony as they wanted their family and friends to attend. Their teammates surprised them by arranging a fake wedding. Women’s Cricket among top nations is set to resume for the first time since the T20 World Cup. The last game was played between India and Australia which was also the final of the mega event held on International Women’s Day.