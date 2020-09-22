5 held for trying to set GHMC officer on fire…

Hyderabad: 5 persons were arrested after they attempted to set on fire an Assistant Engineer from the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), while he was carrying out a demolition drive against illegal structures.

The arrested persons were A Karim, Amjad, Afroze, Imran and Salman. As per reports, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials were engaged in demolishing illegal structures at Gopal Rao Nagar in Miyapur, Hyderabad, and some of them protested against the authorities. A few from the group poured kerosene on Assistant Engineer Vanga Rohith Reddy, and set him on fire, intending to kill him. The officials managed to escape unhurt.

The department has eight enforcement teams; one team each for each GHMC zone. These teams consist of a Circle Inspector of Police, Executive Engineer, Assistant City Planner, Station Fire Officer, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Legal Officer, two Sub-Inspectors of Police and others. Over the last two years, the EVDM has demolished several illegal structures in the city.