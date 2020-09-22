A new ‘soldier’ to be introduced into Indian army for patrolling in the cold deserts of Ladakh…

New Delhi: The Indian Army has decided to include an animal soldier who had been working for centuries in these worst environmental conditions to patrol and carry goods in the cold desert of Ladakh. In Leh-based DRDO’s Institute of Defence are preparing two local hump camels, Bactrian Camels for the Army. DIHAR officials say that Bactrian Camel is working brilliantly in the environment of Ladakh.

Italian traveler and businessman Marco Polo traveled on the Silk Route several times from 1271 to 1295. Marco Polo introduced Europe to Bactrian Camel. The Indian Army is currently training Bactrian camels with common camels at DIHAR’s lab in Leh, and the results are very encouraging. They say that this camel can travel up to 12 km at a time with a weight of 170 kg at an altitude of 17000 feet. Bactrian camel can live for a week without water and a month without food. They can move comfortably on snow and sand as their hoofs are strong and wide.

Its height is much less than the common camel but due to its strong body, it is almost equal in weight. It has long hair on its body which gives it protection from cold. There are two sets of eyelids in its eyes, protect it from damaged caused due to sand or snow. The army finds it very difficult to cross the wide sandy plains of Ladakh and the snow-covered pass. Especially in eastern Ladakh, there are many such large sandy plains. In such a situation, the use of Bactrian Camel for patrolling or carrying goods will be very helpful.