Alarming!!! NIA arrests two terrorists from Thiruvananthapuram airport!!!

Kerala: The National Investigation Agency arrested two terrorists from Thiruvananthapuram airport in Kerala. The two men were arrested after being issued a look-out notice from Riyadh. One is a Malayalee. Shuhaib, a native of Pappinisseri, Kannur, has been arrested in connection with the Bengaluru blast case. The second person arrested was Mohammad Gulnavas, a native of Uttar Pradesh. Gulnavas is the accused in the Delhi hawala case. The two terrorists were nabbed after they landed at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

They were on a Riyadh flight that arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram airport at 6.30 pm. They were interrogated at the airport for about two hours after the arrest was registered. After bringing them to Kochi, one will be taken to Bengaluru and the other to Delhi. These are two important suspects that the NIA has been investigating for a long time. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him and he was finally arrested today by NIA with the help of Bengaluru city Anti-Terrorist Cell.