“Are You Taliban?”:- A Sikh taxi driver was assaulted by UK passengers!!!

London:- An India-born Sikh taxi driver was subjected to verbal and physical abuse by passengers he drove from a casino in south-east England. Vaneet Singh, 41, said that a group of four men slapped and shoved him, and asked “are you Taliban” after he received them from the Grosvenor Casino in Reading, Berkshire. One of the four also tried to remove his turban.

“It was horrible, really frightening, I will never work the nightshift again. I”m still very scared,” he told. Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate the report of an assault. He was worked as a music teacher at a school in Slough, Berkshire, turned to taxi driving after his teaching job was stalled during the coronavirus pandemic. The musician, who lives in Tilehurst with his wife and three children, said he has been left shaken up by the assault and will be avoiding night shifts. “It’s a very bad experience. It’s my religion so I respect my turban,” he said.