Death toll rise to 20 in Bhiwandi building collapse incident!!!

Maharashtra:- The death toll in the building collapse incident in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi reached 20 as the relief and rescue operations continued for more than 24 hours since the incident took place. The three-storey building, located at Narpoli’s Patel Compound area, collapsed while the residents were sleeping on Monday.

The number of injured in the building collapse also climbed to 20. Two civic officials have been suspended in connection with the incident and an offence has been lodged against the building owne. The building in the powerloom town, which is situated around 10 km from Thane, had 40 apartments and nearly 150 persons were residing there, an official said. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)and personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) are still at the spot as the search operation continues. Satya Pradhan, the chief of the National Disaster Response Force said in a tweet on Tuesday that bodies have been recovered and there is a likelihood of there being more trapped under the rubble. He added that so far, 18 bodies have been recovered while 20 people have been rescued.