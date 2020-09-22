Deepkia Padukone to be summoned by NCB in ‘drug chat case: another top actress’ also in list

In a shocking development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has decide to summon top Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Earlier, the actress’s name has been emerged in a ‘drug chat’.

The name of Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash has also emerged in the chats. Deepika’s manager has also been summoned by the NCB.

The NCB which investigate the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has recovered some WhatsApp chats and the investigative agency has of belief that Deepika’s name has come up with the initials that start with ‘D.’ In the chats, Deepika is allegedly asking for ‘maal, hash’ from a certain person ‘K’.

Meanwhile, a news channel reported quoting sources that actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are likely to be summoned by NCB at some point this week.

NCB has already arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case linked to Sushant’s death. Her brother Showik and two of Sushant’s close aides have also been arrested.