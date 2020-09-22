Heart breaking!!! A man visits Pettimudi landslide site daily for a reason!!! Know what it is…

Pettimudi:- 46 days since a massive landslide washed away houses in Munnar’s Peetimudi, since then, Shanmughanathan has been visiting the site of the landslide almost every day, to search for his 22-year-old son, who went missing in the disaster. 70 people went missing in the landslide the rescue team managed to retrieve 66 bodies so far, while four are reportedly still untraceable despite all the modern equipment deployed for the search operation. The father travels 23 kilometers every day from Munnar to Pettimuddi, hoping to find his son. ” He might be sleeping peacefully under the stones and soil left behind by the landslide, ‘ he said.

The father has not conducted the rites that are usually observed on the 41st day after the death of a family member. “How can I conduct the ritual without finding my son? I cannot sleep without recovering his body,” he added. It’s not just his elder son Dineshkumar whom Shanmuganathan lost in the landslide. His second son, 19-year-old Nithishkumar, too, is among the victims of the Pettimudi landslide. His sons, Dineshkumar and Nithishkumar, went to Pettimudi on August 4 to attend the birthday function of their cousin, the granddaughter of Shanmuganathan’s brother Anantha Sivam. His brother’s family members were residents of Pathumury lays in Pettimudi. Whenever they visit Pettimudi, they spend at least two or three days there. This time, however, they could not return. Their lives abruptly came to an end with the landslide.