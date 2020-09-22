‘IPL 2020 Updates’: See the predicted playing XI of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings

Rajastha Royals will face Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday in the Indian Premier League at Dubai. This is the first game of Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni has defeated the defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opening game of the season.

Royals will be missing some key players such as Ben Stokes . Steve Smith will be the key player in RR .

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande