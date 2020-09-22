Irrfan Khan’s son has a meaningful response to a question posed by a follower!!!Read more…

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil took to his social media to reply to the hatred and troll he receives on the internet for following his father’s path of not representing any religion and also coming out in Anurag Kashyap’s support recently. He penned a hard-hitting post and addressed it to the trolls who said ‘your father would be ashamed of you’. Later, Babil shared a set of pictures of Irrfan Khan, writing, “I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate because I realized, you really don’t have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being. So really man, I have truly lost respect for people that claim they know my father, or hahaha, know my father better than me like “oh your father would be so ashamed of you”… shut your mouth, me and Baba were the best friends. Don’t try to teach me what my father would have done, don’t jump on bandwagon just cause you can without knowing his true beliefs.”

Responding to Babil’s post, Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar wrote, “We love you!! who knows it more than me and baba what a beautiful soul you have. I couldn’t sleep last night thinking of this overthinking people.dont indulge them hatred is like fungus which eats up souls. Love you eternally.”