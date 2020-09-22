Man cheats woman of Dh235,000 pretending to be an Emirati…

UAE: A man cheated a woman of Dh235,000 and forced her to pay him other amounts and 11 cheques by threats and blackmail.

The 45-year-old man, a Yemeni executive manager, had convinced the woman into transferring up to Dh235,000 in cash to him after promising to marry her. He had posed as an Emirati national to her and gave her a false name. The man talked her into paying him the amounts by claiming it would go to furnish their “marital house” and help solve his own financial problems. At some point, the defendant started to threaten the woman that he would contact her brother and send him the photos she had sent to him if she did not pay him more money. He also threatened to defame the woman with the video clips she had sent him and verbally abused her in voice notes on WhatsApp.

The complainant, a 32-year-old Emirati, said that she had met the accused on a marriage website. “He gave me a false name then, claiming to be an Emirati. He proposed to me in April last year. With time, our relation got stronger and we exchanged mobile numbers after he gained my trust. He would ask me for money on different occasions and I would help him. I issued many cheques to him for rent and other matters.”He would threaten to tell my brother about our relation and send him a photo I had sent him if I did not pay him the money he wanted. I issued several cheques to him until I could no longer take it.”

The woman presented her mobile phone to the investigator as it had WhatsApp conversations relevant to the case. The conversations showed that the defendant was repeatedly asking to borrow money from the complainant, which contradicts his claims that she owed him Dh50,000.