“My daughter can wait”:- A mobile phone snatching turned out to be a story of kindness… Read more…

Chennai:- In Chennai, a 13-year-old schoolboy, who studies in a corporation school, snatched a phone with the help of two criminals so that he could attend his classes which have gone online due to the pandemic. The boy’s parents could not afford a smartphone for the classes as his father works at a biscuit shop and his mother is a domestic worker.

The two people from the same neighborhood lured him with the offer of a mobile phone and made him tag along so that they would be let off easily even if they were to get caught. The three people ended up stealing the phone of a truck driver in Thiruvottiyur and attempted to make a break for it, but two of them were caught by those around and handed over to the police. The third person was also nabbed soon. Thiruvottiyur crime police inspector S Bhuvaneshwari heard the boy’s story during questioning and decided to buy him a phone for his classes. The money she used to buy the boy a new phone was the money the Inspector had reportedly set aside to buy her daughter a smartphone. “My daughter can wait,” Bhuvaneshwarisaid. The boy was let off with a warning.