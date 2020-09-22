Police arrests two with firearms

The police had arrested two people and seized firearms from them. The Chopra police had arrested two people identified as Mohammad Jabir Alam and Dabir Alam and recovered firearms from them.

As per reports, the police at first arrested Mohammad Jabir Alam along with firearms. Following which, he was taken into police custody.

Upon learning regarding Dabir Alam’s whereabouts, the police launched operations at the Chopra Jharagachh area and got hold of him. One round of ammunition and a firearm was recovered from his possession.