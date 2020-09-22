Police officer attacked by sand mafia

A police officer has been attacked by people belonging to sand mafia. The incident is reported from Rajasthan.

Narendra Singh, an An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Rajasthan police, posted in Phagi police station was attacked by more than a dozen people in Jaipur .

Singh was on patrolling duty with other police personnel when he spotted a dumper and signalled it to stop. The dumper driver did not obey, following which the team gave chase and intercepted the vehicle.

“As soon as the dumper stopped in Chaksu area, around 15 people, who were travelling in other vehicles along with the dumper, surrounded the police team and attacked them, leaving the ASI injured,” the police said.

The police is in a hunt to catch the accused who had fled the scene.