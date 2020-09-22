Two endangered Javan Rhino calves spotted in Indonesian National park!!! See photos here…

JAKARTA:- Two extremely rare Javan rhinoceros calves have been spotted in an Indonesian national park, it raises hopes for the future of one of the world’s most endangered mammals. The rhino calves, a female named Helen and a male called Luther were seen with their mothers in fo Ujung Kulon national park. On the westernmost tip of Java in Banten province, Ujung Kulon is the last remaining wild habitat for Javan rhinos.

The arrival of the new calves brings the total number of the rare mammals to 74. The National park comprises some 12,600 acres of lush rainforest and freshwater streams. Javan rhinos have folds of loose skin giving them the appearance of wearing armor plating. They once numbered in the thousands across Southeast Asia, but have been hard hit by rampant poaching and human encroachment on their habitats. A video of a male rhino rolling around in a giant puddle, surrounded by bamboo and trees became a social media hit. The clip was shared by Indonesia’s environment minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar.