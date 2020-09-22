Woman shooting Snapchat video falls out of the car window!!!

London:- A British woman seeking the perfect Snapchat video ended up tumbling out of a car into a live traffic lane on the highway, in an incident that she only survived through pure. The unnamed woman was dangling out of the vehicle on the M25 motorway south of London. “It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed,” police said. They posted a picture of the open passenger window, alongside the hashtag #nowords.

A Snapchat video obtained by several U.K. tabloids appears to show a young woman leaning out the window of a vehicle at night. Paramedics treated the woman at the scene for injures that were “not life-threatening or life-changing,” a police spokesperson said. No arrests were made, despite many calls on Twitter for the woman to be punished.