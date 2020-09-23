A politician from Mexico faking attendance during a Zoom meeting!!! Watch video.

Mexico:- Valentina Batres Guadarrama, a politician from Mexico has gone viral for faking attendance during a Zoom meeting. Valentina was attending an important remote meeting of the Congress of Mexico on Friday. But she was not intent on staying around for too long. She faked her attendance by placing a photograph of herself in front of the camera before sneaking out.

Valentina happened to be the legislator of the National Regeneration Movement, was clearly seen using her own photographing as a virtual background during the Zoom call. A short clip from the meeting, which has now gone viral, shows Valentina poorly executing her exit. Valentina was clearly seen leaving her seat. It got even more embarrassing as her colleagues watched her arm intermittently jutting into the frame