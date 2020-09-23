A teenager has been appointed as Regional Ambassador for India!!!

A 17-year-old girl from Surat was passionate about protecting the environment and spreading awareness about its importance has been appointed as the Regional Ambassador for India for United Nations Environment Programme Tunza Eco-Generation scheduled to take place this September. Khushi Chindaliya began looking for ways to concrete nature when she saw all the greenery in her hometown disappear in front of her eyes, only to be replaced by a concrete jungle.

Her interest in the subject got her appointed as the Regional Ambassador. This appointment will give her the platform she needs to spread awareness about the subject; she will also be able to discuss India’s contribution to environmental protection and how education can help in the process. Chindaliya is one of the many Indian youngsters who have represented the country on an international platform to spread awareness about climate change and the importance of environmental conservation.