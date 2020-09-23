Dalit farmer beheaded for not sharing water pipe in UP…

Bareilly: 56-year-old Dalit farmer was thrashed to death in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh after he refused to share a water pipe. The man was beheaded by another farmer who lives in the area. The accused did not stop even as some of the locals rushed to the spot.

The deceased was Natthu Lal Jatav. Jatav was beheaded by Roop Kishore. He was a marginal farmer in Din Nagar Sheikhpur village which is located around 20 kilometres away from Budaun. On the day of the incident, Kishore asked Jatav if he could share water from one of the pipes he was using for irrigation. Jatav refused to do the same. Kishore started abusing Jatav and they had an argument. Kishore started thrashing Jatav with a stick, following which, some of the locals rushed to the spot and intervened. During this time, Kishore saw a spade and attacked Jatav. Kishore beheaded the 56-year-old farmer with the spade.

The eyewitnesses said that they fled from the spot in fear. The deceased man’s son Ompal said that he was working with his father in the evening but he had gone home for dinner when Kishore approached him.

Ompal said that other people were also involved in his father’s murder. He said that the prime accused had also fled from the spot. The police found Kishore in a forest nearby. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after the post-mortem.