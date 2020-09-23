“Dhs 96,000” Cyber Robbery ; Gang busted in UAE after SMS Fraud.

Sharjah ; A gang of fraudsters looted Dh96,000 from the account of a bank customer and the cops have busted the gang of 9 men that sent fake text messages to residents, claiming to be their bank’s representatives.One of the gang members had sent a text message to the unsuspecting customer, telling him to update his bank records. The gang withdrew Dh96,000 from his account using the information he gave out.

Colonel Hamad Al Riyami, director-Central Region Police Department, said a team of officers from the criminal investigation department analysed the gang’s mode of operation. The fraudsters would ‘warn’ residents that their bank accounts would be frozen if they did not update their data. “They would scare the banking customers by telling them they will not be able to withdraw even their salaries,” the officer said.

The officer has called on residents to be cautious when they get such calls and report them to the police. “Bank representatives would never ask their customers to reveal personal data over the phone or email or text messages,” said Colonel Al Riyami.