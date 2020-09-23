Facebook removes 150 Chinese-run fake accounts!!! Read more…

Facebook has shut down over 150 fake accounts that were being run from China, including accounts posting about November’s US presidential election. The accounts posted content both in support of and against presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump, has been removed from FB. Facebook said that the scale of the operation was small, but it is the first time the company has made public details about an operation found to be run from China that had been posting about the US election.

“We removed 155 accounts, eleven pages, nine groups, and six Instagram accounts for violating our policy against foreign or government interference which is coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign or government entity,” Facebook said in a statement. Earlier this month, Facebook announced it had received a tip from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that led it to expose a fake leftwing news outlet posting about the 2020 election that Facebook determined was linked to people involved in a Russian troll group.