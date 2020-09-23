IPL 2020:- Sakshi Dhoni slammed Third Umpire in a tweet!!!

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni took to Twitter to blast the third umpire after a controversy surrounding a caught behind call against Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Tom Curran in their clash against Chennai Super Kings. The two sides locked horns at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah where CSK bowlers were taken to the cleaners by RR batsmen who posted a huge total of 216 runs on the board, batting first. Curran, who came in to bat at number eight for Rajasthan Royals, appeared to have clipped off one from Deepak Chahar to CSK wicket-keeper Dhoni in the 18th over his side’s innings. He was adjudged out, however, the replays showed that the ball had bounced once before Dhoni caught it prompting the umpires to go upstairs for a check.

Sakshi, who was disappointed by the third umpire’s decision to not check for LBW, expressed her frustration on Twitter. “If u r using the technology, then use it the right way… out is out whether its catch out or lbw..,” she wrote in a tweet but deleted it later. Dhoni himself was not happy and was seen having a word with the on-field umpires after their decision to go upstairs to check the catch but not LBW.