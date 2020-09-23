Jamia student claims mental harassment by jail authorities…

Delhi: Jamia student Gulfisha Fatima, arrested under the UAPA in connection with a Northeast Delhi riots case, told a Delhi court that she was “facing mental harassment by Tihar authorities”.

“Sir, I have a problem in jail… I have been constantly facing discrimination by jail staff. They call me an ‘educated terrorist’. They tell me ‘you die inside, outside you have orchestrated riots…’ Mental and emotional harassment is still going on with me. If I will do anything, if I will hurt myself, only jail authorities will be responsible for it,” she told.

The court on Monday directed that the counsels of the accused be handed over a copy of the charge sheet and put up the case for further consideration on October 3. In its charge sheet, the police has listed 747 witnesses and of them 51 have recorded their statements before the magistrate under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure . The charge sheet has been filed under the UAPA, and various sections of the Indian Penal Codes and the Arms Act. The police said it has given the chronology of conspiracy and relevant events in its charge sheet which is likely to be taken up for consideration soon.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.