Jharkhand minister gifted cars to overall toppers of class 10th & 12th !!!

Jharkhand school education and literacy department minister Jagarnath Mahto gifted cars to overall toppers of Class-10 and Class-12 board examinations at state assembly premises in Ranchi. The stated purpose of doling out expensive gifts is to encourage government school students to excel. The minister had announced the intention to gift cars to state toppers when matriculation results were released. The JAC on September 18 declared the names of the state toppers after a scrutiny of the mark sheets. The council had not declared the toppers’ name during the announcement of results.

A student of SRSSR high school, Saria Giridih, Amit Kumar, who emerged state topper in the science stream of class-12 board examination, has turned out to be the overall state topper in all three streams. Kumar scored 457 marks in aggregate out of the total 500 marks (91.4%). Similarly, a student at Netarhat residential school, Manish Kumar Katiyar was declared the overall state topper in class-10 board examination by the JAC. Katiyar scored 490 marks out of 500 (98%). Education minister Mahto also gifted a motorbike and several bicycles in his assembly constituency to meritorious students in a separate event at Bhandaridah in Bokaro district on Wednesday. He gifted a motorbike to the student who topped from Bokaro district in matriculation and 340 bicycles to the students, who scored more than 75% marks in aggregate.