Man opens fire outside Ex-girlfriend’s house for ignoring him….

New Delhi: 27-year-old man was arrested for opening fire outside the residence of his former girlfriend in southeast Delhi. The woman had been ignoring him after his marriage, he claimed.

Sumit Tomar opened fire at Dharampal Colony in Delhi’s Aali Vihar when the 24-year-old woman was at home with her family. After hearing the gunshot, she opened the door and found Sumit Tomar with a country-made gun in his hand. On seeing her, he shouted, “Come outside, I will kill you and your family” and then he ran away. She found the main gate damaged and an empty cartridge and bullet lead.

The woman told the police that she was in a relationship with Tomar for 10 years but after his marriage in 2018, she started ignoring him. Tomar did not like it and had threatened her with dire consequences. Tomar told police he wanted to marry the woman but could not. He had procured the gun last month from Agra.