Man travels from Glasgow to Manchester on his daughter’s bicycle.. Read more..

UK: A 37-year-old father has raised money for charity by travelling from Glasgow to Manchester on his daughter’s little pink bicycle.

Wesley Hamnett, covered a total distance of 370 kms in just six days. He went from Glasgow through the Lake District and managed to make his way back to south Manchester. “I feel on top of the world that I’ve done it and I can see the family, but I do feel absolutely done in. The top of my back is the worst, but my legs and knees are pretty sore. I’ve got work at 7 am in the morning as well!” Wesley said.

By completing his long bicycle journey, Wesley has raised over £6,000 through online and offline donations. All the money will go to a number of charities and a hospital in Wythenshawe. Wesely said he decided to raise money for charity after losing his grandfather last year.

The journey is over!! #Glasgow 2 #Manchester on the little pink bike!!

With a sky dive midway through!

“That was a bit of a sad time really, knowing that I’d not got any grandparents left. So I thought, ‘I want to do something significant,’ you know, to raise money for the people that have helped them all through our lives,” he said.