Mandatory quarantine for people returning from other states reduced to 7 days…

Kerala: Kerala has relaxed the mandatory quarantine for international passengers arriving in the state to 7 days from 14 days. According to an order issued by the disaster management department, “All those who visit other states and return to Kerala and all visitors of Kerala shall be advised to undergo quarantine for seven days.”

Following the end of the seven-day quarantine, all passengers must mandatorily undergo a Covid-19 test from a testing laboratory nearest to their home in Kerala. “They can be tested on the seventh day after arrival and if tested negative, further quarantine of seven days is optional and not mandatory, though 14 days quarantine is desirable as per health protocol.”

The new rule is applicable to all international passengers as well and those carrying a pre-departure negative Covid-19 test result. They are not exempt from seven days of quarantine. The Covid-19 test at the end of seven days does not necessarily have to be an RT-PCR test, though it is highly recommended.

At any time during the course of their stay, if the passenger experiences Covid-19 symptoms, they must undergo the appropriate Covid-19 tests and undergo quarantine or treatment as prescribed by the state health department. Each state in India has separate quarantine protocols. Most states continue to enforce a 14-day mandatory quarantine, with seven days of paid institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine.