” Thanks to the digital medium, Writers are finally being valued”; says Purab Kohli.

ZEE5 recently released its latest original, London Confidential, starring Purab Kohli, Mouni Roy, Kulraj Randhawa and Pravesh Rana in the lead roles. The Kanwal Sethi directorial presents the story of undercover agents trying to find a mole among their ranks, in the backdrop of a pandemic.

In an exclusive interview, Purab opens up about his latest project, shifting base to London and his take on the digital medium.

Purab said, “Since the lockdown had just been announced, I didn’t know if I could do it. And then somewhere around mid-June, they called me again and informed me they would be shooting here. Also, I had really liked the idea of the film, and since I was training in martial arts during the lockdown, I was excited to do some action. London Confidential is a spy mystery about trying to find the traitor among the Indian system. It’s a diplomat kind of setting, and will give a sneak peek into the lives of these agents who live a dual life. I have never lived in a world like this and hence it was an exciting time for me. Interestingly, my brother-in-law is a diplomat, and he is happy we made a film around this subject.”

“I think OTT has opened doors to talents, and by that I don’t mean just actors, but writers, directors, everyone. I think one thing that hasn’t been appreciated largely in our industry is the writers, we never nourished and cultivated them all these years. They are finally getting valued.”