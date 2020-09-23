Unlock 0.4 ; Kerala Government brings out more relaxations, Read More!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: As part of the unlock 4, the Kerala government has come out with more relaxations in the quarantine norms and also for the occupancy of employees in the government offices. Inhouse dining has been permitted in hotels and restaurants.As per the new order all government offices including public and private sector shall function with 100% attendendance strictly under the Covid protocol.

All who visit other states and return to Kerala and all visitors to Kerala and all visitors to Kerala shall be advised to undergo quarantine for seven days.“They can be tested on the seventh day after the arrival and if tested negative further quarantine of seven days is optional and not mandatory, though 14-day quarantine is desirable as per health protocol,’’says the order.Those who did not get tested on the seventh day would be advised to continue on quarantine for the remaining seven days and complete a total of 14 days in quarantine.This will be applicable for the international travelers also as they are boarding the flight either after testing or are being tested soon after they reach here,’’ said Viswas Mehta, chief secretary.

The Centre had earlier come out with the guidelines for the Unlock 4 which has been implemented in the state also.As part of this Metro services had begun in the state.The Centre has told the states not to impose any lockdown restrictions outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central government.