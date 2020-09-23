Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya passes away!!!

Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya known for his role in movies like Vicky Donor, Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, Delhi Crime and others passed away. The actor was reportedly battling with stage 4 lung cancer and was receiving treatment at an Ahemdabad hospital. He was in need of Rs 25 Lakhs which is why his Bollywood counterparts like Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, and Rajesh Tailang came forward to initiate a fundraiser. He is living with his 2 kids and his wife Chhaya Pandya. The news of his demise was tweeted by the National School Of Drama and extended condolences to the late actor’s family. Not only this but a lot of celebs including filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra have poured in condolences on social media and expressed grief.

About her husband’s diagnosis, Bhupesh’s wife Chhaya Pandya said, “Unfortunately, this is true, and my husband is suffering from stage IV cancer. He has undergone supportive care, palliative chemotherapy, and palliative RT at Apollo Hospital of Ahmedabad.” Bhupesh has worked in popular films including Vicky Donor and Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi.