A controversial app is being criticized for its new filter!!! Read more.

AI Face app, its new feature supposedly allows users to “know what you would look like if you were born on a different continent,”. The feature was promoted on Wednesday by television personalities Scott Disick and Brody Jenner, known for their appearances on the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” – and they posted changing photos on Twitter showing what they would look like in “Europe”, “Asia”, “India” and “Africa”. Disick also posted a similar picture on his Instagram account but disabled the comments. Several users expressed anger in response to the tweets, describing them as Racist“And condemn Promote them blackface“.

Both Disick and Jenner subsequently deleted their posts.

Other features in the app allow users to test which celebs they look like, what animal they look like and transform themselves into selfies. The app is also promoting a feature called “Ethnicity Estimate,” which aims to use artificial intelligence to analyze someone’s image and account for their ancestors. This is not the first time that the Gradient has faced controversy. Several questions were raised last year about the privacy policy for user photos and its tendency to charge users for subscriptions without their explicit consent.