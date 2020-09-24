A short mashup video of WWE wrestlers singing “Jhalak Dikhlaja” goes viral!!! Watch the video….

An edited video of a famous scene from the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya went viral and made the internet laugh. Since then, we have seen a lot of mashup videos featuring Korean bands popping up on the internet. However, the specific clip that is going viral now is the first of its kind. It didn’t feature any K-Pop band. Instead, it featured WWE superstars who enjoy a huge fan following in India. Shared on Instagram by user ‘jayroy_11’, the clip has Himesh Reshammiya’s famous song ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja’ playing in the background while WWE wrestlers groove to it. The impressive editing matches the sound of the trumpet to the visual of New Day member Xavier Woods actually blowing a trumpet during a SmackDown show.

The short video features popular former and current WWE wrestlers like Seth Rollins, members of the New Day, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Braun Strowman, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, and John Cena. The video has already garnered more than 2.51 lakh views with some hilarious reactions from Instagram and Twitter users.