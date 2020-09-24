An emirate in UAE lifts all travel restrictions

An emirate in UAE has decided to lift all the travel restrictions. The emirate has decided to welcome tourists to the emirate.

Sharjah has decided this. Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee has announced this. As per the new decision no prior approval is needed for Sharjah residents with valid visas to enter the emirate.

“All travellers to and from Sharjah must strictly adhere to health and safety procedures in order to protect themselves and check the spread of Covid-19. Residents and tourists will have to bear the costs of their medical tests and treatment in the event of Covid-19 infection. They must observe all precautionary measures and monitor themselves for any Covid-19 symptoms,” said the authority.

Travel is now permitted for all citizens and residents through the ports of Sharjah to or from any destinations. However, all travellers must assess the Covid-19 situation of the countries they are planning to visit. Both tourists and residents must ensure they have adequate health insurance,” it added.

Travellers to Sharjah must have a negative Covid-19 test report, conducted not more than 96 hours earlier, before arriving at the emirate. Travellers will have to undergo another Covid-19 test at their port of entry regardless of their earlier negative report.